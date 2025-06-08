Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Purchases 9 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 187 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Thrive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter worth $210,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at $2,877,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fair Isaac by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 13.7% in the first quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,775.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,889.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,938.88. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $1,287.99 and a 1-year high of $2,402.52.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.33 by $0.48. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a net margin of 30.66%. The company had revenue of $498.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 4,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,057.05, for a total value of $8,386,592.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,974 shares in the company, valued at $20,517,016.70. This trade represents a 29.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,727.69, for a total value of $7,069,707.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,801,401.22. This represents a 8.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,933 shares of company stock worth $35,250,629 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Baird R W upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Fair Isaac from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $2,021.00 to $1,900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,500.00 target price (up from $2,225.00) on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,800.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,304.15.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

