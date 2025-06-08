Independence Bank of Kentucky Sells 600 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Independence Bank of Kentucky decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,373 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in AT&T were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 10,188 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $300,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in AT&T by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 18,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of T opened at $28.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.41. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.42 and a 12-month high of $29.03.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $30.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.71.

Read Our Latest Report on T

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.