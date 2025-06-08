Independence Bank of Kentucky Sells 118 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lowered its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $222.26 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.65 and a 52-week high of $247.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $110.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.31.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.12, for a total value of $2,091,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,575,652.16. This represents a 13.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.84, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,265,104.64. This represents a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,735,156 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised Analog Devices to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $295.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.63.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

