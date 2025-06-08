KFG Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Argus downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.11.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $66.15 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.95 and a fifty-two week high of $76.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.39. The firm has a market cap of $85.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.89%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

