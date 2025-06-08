RFG Advisory LLC Takes Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,282,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $314,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342,211 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,116.3% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,144,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,832 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $64,425,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,851,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,800 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 298.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,793,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,552,000 after buying an additional 1,342,885 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $51.62 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $32.84 and a one year high of $54.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.55.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

