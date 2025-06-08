Pines Wealth Management LLC Sells 104 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Pines Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Pines Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 330.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 10,428 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,328,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 46,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Capital One Financial stock opened at $198.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $75.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $128.23 and a 12-month high of $210.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.05.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.45%. As a group, analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.15%.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In related news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total transaction of $329,444.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,244 shares in the company, valued at $11,175,682.80. The trade was a 2.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Zamsky sold 9,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.40, for a total value of $1,906,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,746.60. The trade was a 32.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $190.00 target price on Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. BTIG Research raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.64.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

