Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Shares Up 7% – What’s Next?

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) shares were up 7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $56.87 and last traded at $56.45. Approximately 15,269,254 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 20,533,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HIMS shares. Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.23. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.28 and a beta of 2.09.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $586.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.21 million. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Hims & Hers Health

In related news, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 11,581 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total transaction of $613,561.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,074,325.94. This trade represents a 22.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Harrison Carroll sold 23,287 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $798,976.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 209,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,193,468.91. This trade represents a 10.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 617,367 shares of company stock worth $25,227,888. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hims & Hers Health by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,257,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,817,000 after buying an additional 2,020,722 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hims & Hers Health by 64,338.5% during the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,377,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,556,000 after buying an additional 8,364,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Hims & Hers Health by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,951,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,079,000 after buying an additional 1,562,302 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Hims & Hers Health by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,304,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,436,000 after buying an additional 4,145,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hims & Hers Health by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,329,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,724,000 after buying an additional 40,447 shares in the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.