Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Impact Capital Partners LLC

Impact Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 5,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 6,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 13,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 21,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on MO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $60.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Altria Group Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:MO opened at $59.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.02. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.83 and a twelve month high of $61.26. The company has a market cap of $99.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.60.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.04. Altria Group had a net margin of 46.90% and a negative return on equity of 258.72%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.34%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

