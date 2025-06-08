Vest Financial LLC Increases Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 73.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Performance

ETN opened at $331.71 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $231.85 and a twelve month high of $379.99. The stock has a market cap of $129.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $298.11 and its 200-day moving average is $316.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 15.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total transaction of $629,364.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,014.34. This trade represents a 38.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 103,486 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.75, for a total transaction of $33,400,106.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 490,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,214,632. This trade represents a 17.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 156,660 shares of company stock valued at $49,622,894. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ETN. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Eaton from $390.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on Eaton from $315.00 to $306.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Eaton in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $323.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.83.

Eaton Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

