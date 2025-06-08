Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $472,000 Stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

Independence Bank of Kentucky trimmed its stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on GE Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 price target on GE Aerospace and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on GE Aerospace from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.15.

GE Aerospace Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of GE stock opened at $255.71 on Friday. GE Aerospace has a one year low of $150.20 and a one year high of $257.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $209.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.21. The stock has a market cap of $272.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.38.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.06 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 22.19%. Analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GE Aerospace news, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total transaction of $807,379.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,264.20. This represents a 26.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total transaction of $321,473.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,899.35. The trade was a 15.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

