Independence Bank of Kentucky Sells 384 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Independence Bank of Kentucky cut its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth about $294,524,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in American Water Works by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,174,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,258 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,695,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,592,000 after acquiring an additional 747,316 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 20,534.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 615,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,770,000 after acquiring an additional 612,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,120,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at American Water Works

In related news, CAO Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total value of $404,766.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,916.16. This represents a 27.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $140.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.71. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.74 and a 1-year high of $155.50.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.8275 per share. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on American Water Works from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.22.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

