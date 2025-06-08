Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,126 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in PulteGroup by 256.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PHM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $116.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $151.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.69.

NYSE PHM opened at $100.23 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.07 and a 1-year high of $149.47. The company has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 24.43% and a net margin of 17.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 6.21%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

