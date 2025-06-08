SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Stock Position Reduced by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 66.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,198 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF were worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $778,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MDYG opened at $85.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.14. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $68.59 and a 52 week high of $95.51.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

