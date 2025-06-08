Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Shares Sold by E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB reduced its position in shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Bancolombia in the fourth quarter valued at $24,801,000. Truffle Hound Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bancolombia during the fourth quarter worth about $11,028,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bancolombia in the fourth quarter worth about $9,724,000. Ranmore Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Bancolombia in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,284,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Bancolombia by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 484,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,260,000 after purchasing an additional 138,461 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE CIB opened at $43.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Bancolombia S.A. has a 1 year low of $30.25 and a 1 year high of $44.93. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.31.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 29th were given a $0.5745 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 17.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 28th. This is an increase from Bancolombia’s previous dividend of $0.30. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is 104.81%.

CIB has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Bancolombia from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bancolombia in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Bancolombia SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Colombia and internationally. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

