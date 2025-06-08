TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Sold by E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB trimmed its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,749,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $625,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323,339 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at $180,011,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at $74,283,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in TransUnion by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,370,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,501,000 after buying an additional 789,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in TransUnion by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,044,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $467,709,000 after buying an additional 503,969 shares during the last quarter.

TransUnion Stock Up 0.2%

TRU opened at $86.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.04, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. TransUnion has a one year low of $66.38 and a one year high of $113.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.35.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. TransUnion had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.47%.

TransUnion declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 13th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TransUnion in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on TransUnion from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on TransUnion from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total transaction of $82,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,337,563.28. This trade represents a 1.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $251,180 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About TransUnion

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

