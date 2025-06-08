Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 125,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,621 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $5,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in OGE Energy by 204.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in OGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 71.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other OGE Energy news, VP Donnie O. Jones sold 11,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $500,125.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,643.92. This trade represents a 20.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William H. Sultemeier sold 6,650 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $302,841.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,835.92. The trade was a 8.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OGE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus raised shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of OGE Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, OGE Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OGE

OGE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OGE opened at $43.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.55. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $34.84 and a 52-week high of $46.91.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $747.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.59 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be given a $0.4213 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 7th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.42%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.