Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading Up 1.2% – What’s Next?

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $531.62 and last traded at $530.86. Approximately 15,023,008 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 37,844,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $524.79.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $483.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $501.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco QQQ

About Invesco QQQ

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 959.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,097,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,300,023,000 after purchasing an additional 21,823,765 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 51,292.3% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,500,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,879,434,000 after buying an additional 11,478,188 shares in the last quarter. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,775,904,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,500,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,300,993,000 after buying an additional 756,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,201,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,501,063,000 after buying an additional 52,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

