Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading Up 1.2% – What’s Next?

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $531.62 and last traded at $530.86. Approximately 15,023,008 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 37,844,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $524.79.
Invesco QQQ Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $483.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $501.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.11.
Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco QQQ
About Invesco QQQ
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco QQQ
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- X: 1 Reason to Bet on U.S. Steel, and 1 Reason to Hold Back
- 3 Defense Stocks Set to Benefit From Increased Military Spending
- 3 Oversold Stocks Flashing Bullish Reversal Signals
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- With Novo Nordisk’s CEO Out, Wall Street Wants an American Leader
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.