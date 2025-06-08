Dentgroup LLC Grows Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Dentgroup LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the quarter. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Persium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Persium Advisors LLC now owns 105,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,575,000 after buying an additional 12,663 shares in the last quarter. Joule Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 31,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,883,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. LPF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. LPF Advisors LLC now owns 77,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,038,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 69.8% in the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 162,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,782,000 after buying an additional 66,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 362,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,008,000 after buying an additional 9,289 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $85.35 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $83.30 and a 12-month high of $101.64. The company has a market cap of $49.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.75.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.3195 dividend. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.