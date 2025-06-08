Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.07 and traded as high as C$14.87. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$14.84, with a volume of 103,105 shares trading hands.
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.4%
The company has a market cap of C$1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.87, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.48 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.06.
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.0742 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently -317.86%.
About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust is a Canada-based open-end REIT that focuses on the retail industry. The company invests, operates, and develops a portfolio of grocery-store- and drugstore-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores, offices, and mixed-use developments. The properties are located primarily in Canada’s urban and suburban markets.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Five Below Pops on Strong Earnings, But Rally May Stall
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- Intel’s Dual Gamble: AI Innovation Now, Foundry Fortunes Later?
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- X: 1 Reason to Bet on U.S. Steel, and 1 Reason to Hold Back
Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.