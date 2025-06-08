Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.07 and traded as high as C$14.87. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$14.84, with a volume of 103,105 shares trading hands.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.4%

The company has a market cap of C$1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.87, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.48 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.06.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.0742 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently -317.86%.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust is a Canada-based open-end REIT that focuses on the retail industry. The company invests, operates, and develops a portfolio of grocery-store- and drugstore-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores, offices, and mixed-use developments. The properties are located primarily in Canada’s urban and suburban markets.

