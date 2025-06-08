Carclo (LON:CAR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Carclo plc (LON:CAR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 27.56 ($0.37) and traded as high as GBX 40 ($0.54). Carclo shares last traded at GBX 39.90 ($0.54), with a volume of 285,578 shares.

Carclo Stock Up 3.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 961.23, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of £29.29 million, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 32.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 27.59.

About Carclo

Carclo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of injection molded plastic parts. It operates in two segments, CTP and Aerospace. The CTP segment offers value-adding engineered solutions for the life science, optical, and precision component industries. The Aerospace segment supplies systems to the manufacturing and aerospace industries.

