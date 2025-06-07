Reinhart Partners LLC. Decreases Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Reinhart Partners LLC. trimmed its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,919 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $22,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MRA Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter worth $555,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 7.6% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Sprouts Farmers Market

In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 49,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.42, for a total value of $6,856,983.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,034,081.58. The trade was a 20.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Alisa Gmelich sold 445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.42, for a total transaction of $61,151.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,595.12. This trade represents a 9.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,825 shares of company stock valued at $21,813,320. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Up 0.6%

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $169.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.15 and a 1 year high of $182.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.55.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SFM shares. Roth Capital set a $155.00 price target on Sprouts Farmers Market and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.79.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

