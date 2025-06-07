Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS.

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Down 23.2%

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $2.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.44. The company has a market cap of $876.05 million, a P/E ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.82. Petco Health and Wellness has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $6.29.

Insider Activity at Petco Health and Wellness

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, CEO Joel D. Anderson bought 736,547 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.91 per share, with a total value of $2,143,351.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 736,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,351.77. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Petco Health and Wellness

Analyst Ratings Changes

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Petco Health and Wellness stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WOOF Free Report ) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,274,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,295 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Petco Health and Wellness worth $3,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on WOOF. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $5.50 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

Featured Articles

