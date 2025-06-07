AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Sells 193 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC lowered its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Equinix by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 7.3% in the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in Equinix by 30.2% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 82 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Iams Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Equinix by 17.5% during the first quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Equinix by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $914.43 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $701.41 and a twelve month high of $994.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $839.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $890.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.01 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $4.69 per share. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kurt Pletcher sold 127 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.70, for a total transaction of $111,467.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,723.40. This trade represents a 6.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.41, for a total transaction of $86,941.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,274,664.29. The trade was a 0.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,176 shares of company stock valued at $2,808,008 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $1,040.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Equinix from $1,094.00 to $1,053.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Equinix from $1,085.00 to $1,065.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Equinix from $834.00 to $837.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and six have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,004.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on Equinix

Equinix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.