Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Stake Lessened by Joule Financial LLC

Joule Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in Cameco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCJ opened at $60.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.88. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $62.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.02 and a 200-day moving average of $49.32. The company has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.07). Cameco had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $549.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Canada raised Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Glj Research boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from $62.76 to $75.68 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cameco in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.53.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

