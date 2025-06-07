Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Position Increased by Strategent Financial LLC

Strategent Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 114.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,275 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Strategent Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Strategent Financial LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUHP. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 174.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Trading Up 0.9%

NYSEARCA DUHP opened at $34.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.91. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 52 week low of $28.68 and a 52 week high of $35.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 0.99.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

