iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Holdings Trimmed by Fiduciary Planning LLC

Fiduciary Planning LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 872 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF accounts for 2.9% of Fiduciary Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Fiduciary Planning LLC owned 0.05% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $8,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DKM Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. DKM Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 218.0% during the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 203.2% during the 1st quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group now owns 8,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,512 shares in the last quarter. Permanent Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Unique Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 813.3% during the 1st quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 17,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 16,006 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Up 1.2%

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $293.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.03. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $232.57 and a 12 month high of $300.35. The stock has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

