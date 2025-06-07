Gemmer Asset Management LLC Acquires 217 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $105.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.12. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $79.31 and a 12 month high of $107.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.15 and its 200 day moving average is $99.60.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

