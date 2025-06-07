Towneley Capital Management Inc DE Sells 671 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Towneley Capital Management Inc DE reduced its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up about 0.1% of Towneley Capital Management Inc DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citrine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,586,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $372,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,044,000. Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $19,538,000. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 365,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,271,000 after purchasing an additional 50,554 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DFUS opened at $65.02 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $66.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 1.02.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

