Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC) Position Boosted by Strategent Financial LLC

Strategent Financial LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 48.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,337 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 2.2% of Strategent Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Strategent Financial LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFIC. Elser Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,298,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,456,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,309,000 after buying an additional 2,457,023 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,409,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,400,000 after buying an additional 1,674,133 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 16,351,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,598,000 after buying an additional 576,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 6,131,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,459,000 after buying an additional 230,527 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 20.2%

BATS DFIC opened at $30.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.59. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $30.89.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.