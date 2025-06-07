Towneley Capital Management Inc DE Purchases 9,214 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Towneley Capital Management Inc DE raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 287,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,214 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF comprises about 1.7% of Towneley Capital Management Inc DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE owned approximately 0.14% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $7,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Essential Planning LLC. grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 6,263.9% during the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 15,544,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,483,000 after buying an additional 15,300,066 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,788,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029,009 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,583,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,286,000 after acquiring an additional 45,443 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,606,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,368,000 after acquiring an additional 52,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,413,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,613,000 after acquiring an additional 114,471 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $28.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.61. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $22.68 and a 52 week high of $28.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.03.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.