Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Increases Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $30,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1,250.0% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 15,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.32, for a total transaction of $5,797,585.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,670,420.72. This trade represents a 55.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HCA. Baird R W downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $384.00 to $376.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Stephens raised HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $388.80.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $384.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $92.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $355.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $331.72. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.98 and a 1 year high of $417.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $6.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.70. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 586.47% and a net margin of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.36 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.81%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

