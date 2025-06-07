AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Has $1.89 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC cut its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,981 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,378 shares during the period. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 2,823 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on Union Pacific from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.74.

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of UNP stock opened at $223.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $204.66 and a one year high of $258.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $220.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.23. The company has a market capitalization of $133.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. Union Pacific’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.29%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

