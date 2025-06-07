GGM Financials LLC Decreases Position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK)

GGM Financials LLC trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF comprises approximately 5.8% of GGM Financials LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. GGM Financials LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF were worth $8,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 325.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the first quarter valued at about $132,000.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF stock opened at $136.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $837.38 million, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.42 and a 200-day moving average of $131.34. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a 1 year low of $110.92 and a 1 year high of $139.08.

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

