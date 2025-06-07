Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Buys Shares of 2,832 Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,587,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,853,484,000 after purchasing an additional 667,357 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,561,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,359,000 after purchasing an additional 815,003 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,362,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,754,000 after purchasing an additional 7,863,718 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,832,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 455.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,352,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,908,000 after acquiring an additional 25,705,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on C. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target (down previously from $96.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.97.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $301,504.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,048 shares in the company, valued at $890,656.48. This trade represents a 25.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of C stock opened at $78.32 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.51 and a 12-month high of $84.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.43 and its 200 day moving average is $72.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.33.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 6.62%. Research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.39%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

