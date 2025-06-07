Gemmer Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Family CFO Inc grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 6,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Price Performance

DFEV stock opened at $29.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.67. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 12 month low of $23.60 and a 12 month high of $29.45.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

