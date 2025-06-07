Comparing Tencent (OTC:TCEHY) and Balfour Beatty (OTCMKTS:BAFYY)

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Balfour Beatty and Tencent”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Balfour Beatty $11.93 billion 0.20 $244.97 million N/A N/A Tencent $86.17 billion 7.04 $16.28 billion $2.95 22.38

Tencent has higher revenue and earnings than Balfour Beatty.

Dividends

Profitability

Balfour Beatty pays an annual dividend of $0.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Tencent pays an annual dividend of $0.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Tencent pays out 17.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Balfour Beatty and Tencent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Balfour Beatty N/A N/A N/A Tencent 26.41% 19.82% 11.10%

Volatility & Risk

Balfour Beatty has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tencent has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Tencent shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Tencent beats Balfour Beatty on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Balfour Beatty

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The company constructs buildings, including commercial, healthcare, education, retail, and residential assets; and infrastructure assets comprising highways and railways, as well as other large-scale infrastructure assets, such as waste, water, and energy plants. It also offers a range of services, including design and/or build, mechanical and electrical engineering, shell and core and/or fit-out, and interior refurbishment; support services to various utility assets comprising servicing of power transmission and distribution assets, as well as construction and maintenance of electricity networks, including replacement or new build of overhead lines, underground cabling, cable tunnels, and offshore wind farm maintenance; and maintenance, asset and network management, and design services for highways, railways, and other assets. In addition, the company operates a portfolio of service concession assets comprising roads, healthcare, student accommodation, biomass, and waste and offshore transmission sectors; offers real estate management services, such as property development and asset management services; and develops housing units on land. Balfour Beatty plc was founded in 1909 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Tencent

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, offers value-added services (VAS), online advertising, fintech, and business services in the People’s Republic of China and internationally. It operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. The company’s consumers business provides communication and services, such as instant messaging and social network; digital content including online games, videos, live streaming, news, music, and literature; fintech services, which includes mobile payment, wealth management, loans, and securities trading; and various tools, such as network security management, browser, navigation, application management, email, etc. Its enterprise business comprises marketing solutions, which offers digital tools including user insight, creative management, placement strategy, and digital assets management; and cloud services, such as cloud computing, big data analytics, artificial intelligence, Internet of Things, security and other technologies for financial services, education, healthcare, retail, industry, transport, energy, and radio & television application. In addition, the company operates innovation business, which includes artificial intelligences; and discover and develops enterprise and next-generation technologies for food production, energy, and water management application. Tencent Holdings Limited was formerly known as Tencent (BVI) Limited and changed its name to Tencent Holding Limited in February 2004. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China.

