Paragon Financial Partners Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Paragon Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 14.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Paragon Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Management Nebraska purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $510,000. Ariadne Wealth Management LP raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $870,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,350,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.2%

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $191.73 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $160.23 and a 52 week high of $219.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $182.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.40.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

