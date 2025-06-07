Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) EVP Stephen Liang Sells 43,683 Shares

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) EVP Stephen Liang sold 43,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $5,059,801.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,292.33. This represents a 82.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Vertiv Stock Performance

NYSE:VRT opened at $115.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1 year low of $53.60 and a 1 year high of $155.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.98 and a 200-day moving average of $104.87.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Vertiv had a return on equity of 61.41% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VRT. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, April 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital raised shares of Vertiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.38.

Institutional Trading of Vertiv

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRT. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 1st quarter valued at $1,155,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Vertiv by 17.3% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Vertiv by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 5,665 shares during the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP lifted its position in Vertiv by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 8,089 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Vertiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

