Gemmer Asset Management LLC Has $10.38 Million Stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,231 shares during the period. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF comprises about 1.0% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Gemmer Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $10,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 16,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 27,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 174.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investmark Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 91,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of DUHP stock opened at $34.99 on Friday. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 1 year low of $28.68 and a 1 year high of $35.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 0.99.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.