KFG Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,583 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

KFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 43.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VYMI. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,654,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYMI opened at $80.00 on Friday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.08 and a fifty-two week high of $80.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.48.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.6003 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

