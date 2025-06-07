PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stake Increased by Udine Wealth Management Inc.

Udine Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,013 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for approximately 1.1% of Udine Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Udine Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. J. Goldman & Co LP grew its stake in PayPal by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 261,322 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,304,000 after acquiring an additional 27,812 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 697,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $59,489,000 after purchasing an additional 18,172 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in PayPal by 223.1% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 265,048 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,622,000 after buying an additional 183,011 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 27,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 11,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ring Mountain Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $581,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 3,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $277,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,248. This represents a 21.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Stock Up 1.3%

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $73.43 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.85 and a twelve month high of $93.66. The stock has a market cap of $71.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Arete Research set a $81.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on PayPal from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on PayPal from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on PayPal from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PayPal from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PYPL

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.