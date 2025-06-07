Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 7,606 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,853 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,606 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GNRC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter worth about $90,913,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in Generac by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,903,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,123,000 after purchasing an additional 533,612 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Generac by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,042,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,684,000 after purchasing an additional 469,575 shares during the last quarter. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter worth about $49,313,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter worth about $46,785,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generac Stock Up 1.3%

NYSE GNRC opened at $127.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.17 and its 200 day moving average is $140.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.50 and a 12 month high of $195.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.27. Generac had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $942.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GNRC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Generac from $193.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Generac from $165.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Guggenheim raised Generac from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.37.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

