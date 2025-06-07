Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK) CEO Jeremy Andrus Buys 176,425 Shares

Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) CEO Jeremy Andrus purchased 176,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.46 per share, with a total value of $257,580.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 14,228,779 shares in the company, valued at $20,774,017.34. The trade was a 1.26% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jeremy Andrus also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 5th, Jeremy Andrus purchased 250,000 shares of Traeger stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $345,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 4th, Jeremy Andrus purchased 300,762 shares of Traeger stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.34 per share, with a total value of $403,021.08.

On Monday, June 2nd, Jeremy Andrus purchased 3,200 shares of Traeger stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.37 per share, with a total value of $4,384.00.

Shares of NYSE COOK opened at $1.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.10. Traeger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $3.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COOK. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Traeger during the 1st quarter worth $672,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Traeger by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 475,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 217,771 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Traeger by 758.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 120,136 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Traeger during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Bosun Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Traeger by 267.7% during the 4th quarter. Bosun Asset Management LLC now owns 95,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 69,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

COOK has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target (down from $4.00) on shares of Traeger in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Traeger from $2.75 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Traeger from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Traeger from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Traeger from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.44.

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

