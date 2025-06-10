West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.
WFG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on West Fraser Timber from $117.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Securities reduced their target price on West Fraser Timber from $99.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on West Fraser Timber from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.40.
West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. West Fraser Timber had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 0.88%. Research analysts predict that West Fraser Timber will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in West Fraser Timber by 7,588.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. 40.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.
