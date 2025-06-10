West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

WFG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on West Fraser Timber from $117.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Securities reduced their target price on West Fraser Timber from $99.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on West Fraser Timber from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.40.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on WFG

West Fraser Timber Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE WFG opened at $75.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of -361.10 and a beta of 1.17. West Fraser Timber has a twelve month low of $69.48 and a twelve month high of $102.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.13.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. West Fraser Timber had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 0.88%. Research analysts predict that West Fraser Timber will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On West Fraser Timber

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in West Fraser Timber by 7,588.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. 40.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About West Fraser Timber

(Get Free Report)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.