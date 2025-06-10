Churchill Capital Corp X/Cayman (NASDAQ:CCCXU) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Churchill Capital Corp X/Cayman (NASDAQ:CCCXU – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Churchill Capital Corp X/Cayman Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CCCXU opened at $10.38 on Friday. Churchill Capital Corp X/Cayman has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $10.49.

Churchill Capital Corp X/Cayman Company Profile

We are a blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.

