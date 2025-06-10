United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Cut to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

UAL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $88.00 target price on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of United Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.64.

United Airlines Stock Performance

UAL opened at $83.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.26 and a 200 day moving average of $87.16. United Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $37.02 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.81.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.16. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The business had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.47 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Airlines will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Airlines

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 57,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,585,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 49,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,771,000 after buying an additional 8,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after buying an additional 6,056 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Articles

