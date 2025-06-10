Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $89.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.91.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $87.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.62. Uber Technologies has a one year low of $54.84 and a one year high of $93.60. The firm has a market cap of $182.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.38.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $11.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 20,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total value of $1,431,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 361,908 shares in the company, valued at $25,901,755.56. The trade was a 5.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total transaction of $3,001,070.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,786,674.05. This trade represents a 25.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,788 shares of company stock valued at $6,517,070. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Uber Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 445 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 155.9% during the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 366 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.