Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

FND has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Floor & Decor from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.56.

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

Shares of Floor & Decor stock opened at $74.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.58 and its 200-day moving average is $89.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.71. Floor & Decor has a one year low of $66.01 and a one year high of $126.24.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 4.62%. Floor & Decor’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Floor & Decor

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

