Oracle (ORCL) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q4 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, June 11th. Analysts expect Oracle to announce earnings of $1.64 per share and revenue of $15.58 billion for the quarter.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.02). Oracle had a return on equity of 133.25% and a net margin of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $14.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Oracle to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $177.19 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.83 and a 200-day moving average of $160.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $495.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.32, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32. Oracle has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $198.31.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,866 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $428,552.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,749,670.92. The trade was a 8.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.77, for a total transaction of $648,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at $7,538,339.30. This represents a 7.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,366 shares of company stock worth $4,015,723 in the last quarter. 42.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oracle stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Oracle from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday. Stephens began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Oracle from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.35.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

