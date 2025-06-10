NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Shares of NC opened at $36.74 on Friday. NACCO Industries has a 1 year low of $25.19 and a 1 year high of $39.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.98. The stock has a market cap of $273.40 million, a PE ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 0.61.

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $65.57 million for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a positive return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 7.94%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from NACCO Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. NACCO Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 21.81%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in NACCO Industries by 232.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NACCO Industries by 105.6% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in NACCO Industries by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NACCO Industries during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in NACCO Industries by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies.

